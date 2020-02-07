CalPak Education Services opens community school in Thar

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :CalPak Education Services, initiated by California Southern University to help establish a chain of community schools, has opened 4th of its facility at Goth Kohjo Jamal Soomro, UC Gadro Katho Soomro, Chachro, District South Tharparkar.

Dr. Gwen Finestone, President of California Southern University talking to a select group of journalists here on Friday said the school she inaugurated in Tharparkar, the other day, was with the spirit to empower the local youth and children.

Highly appreciative of the community itself the senior educationist said it was clear they care about educating and empowering their children.

"We hope that our mentorship, sponsorship, and educational model develops these young children into the future college graduates of our university," said the senior educationist and philanthropist.

"As the University President, owner, and life long philanthropist, it brings me great joy to sponsor and inaugurate a school in a remote area that direly needs these services," said Dr. Finestone.

About the project itself, she said CSA, alongwith CalPak Education Services, looks forward to furthering the efforts in quality education, clean water and energy, and reducing gender and economic inequalities.

To a query, she said earlier the collaboration had adopted two schools (one each for boys and girls), in Katho Usman Soomro, which is a small Goth comprising around 35 household.

"After the two schools were opened, children from adjoining areas also started coming to school and currently the two schools have a combined enrollment of 152 children," said Dr.

Gwen Finestone.

About the school at Kohjo Jamal Soomro, opened the other day, she said it has so far listed 30 students, and more admission are expected from the nearby village, that does not have any school at the moment.

Situated far from the urban centres of Mithi and Umerkot, these villages were said to be devoid of many basic facilities of life like potable water, electricity, road infrastructure and modern means of communication.

Anila Ali, board member of Calsouthern-CalPak collaboration, also present on the occasion, said that it was only through education that the fate of the area can be changed.

"Beside improving infrastructure of the schools, the Collaboration has also provided furniture, books, uniforms and shoes to children to make learning easy for them," she said.

According to Ali, the CalSouthern-CALPAK Collaboration, formed in 2017, is dedicated to providing the people an affordable and accessible opportunities to earn a U.S. accredited undergraduate or graduate degree from their home country.

Elaborating her stance she said that for the past three years the collaboration has united with higher education institutions and top educators in Pakistan to strengthen the quality of pedagogy, reduce brain-drain, advance employment opportunities, and enhance U.S-Pakistan relations, through sponsorships and academic collaborations.