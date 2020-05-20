UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cambridge University Moves Lectures Online Until Next Year

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 05:41 PM

Cambridge University moves lectures online until next year

Cambridge University will have no face-to-face lectures until summer 2021 at the earliest in response to the coronavirus pandemic, a spokesman confirmed on Wednesday

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :Cambridge University will have no face-to-face lectures until summer 2021 at the earliest in response to the coronavirus pandemic, a spokesman confirmed on Wednesday.

Cambridge is the first UK university to set out its plans for the coming academic year starting in September.

"The university is constantly adapting to changing advice as it emerges during the pandemic," the university said in a statement Tuesday.

"Given that it is likely that social distancing will continue to be required, the university has decided there will be no face-to-face lectures during the next academic year." Lectures would continue to be available online.

Smaller teaching groups could also take place in person, the university said, but only as long as they conform to social-distancing requirements.

The university moved all teaching online in March. Exams will also be carried out virtually.

The decision by Cambridge comes as a row has escalated in the UK about whether or not it is safe for students to return to school.

Government ministers plan to partially reopen English Primary schools from June 1, but this is being challenged by some unions and local councils over safety concerns.

Britain has the highest death toll in Europe and the second-worst in the world behind the United States.

The government's official rolling tally, of deaths after positive tests, stood at 35,341 on Tuesday.

But broader statistics including suspected virus deaths took the toll to at least 41,000.

Related Topics

UK World Europe Cambridge United States March June September All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Shahid Afridi continues efforts to provide relief ..

11 minutes ago

PTCL supports underserved communities during COVID ..

13 minutes ago

Skechers Virtual Run and Ramadan Mubarak Challenge ..

15 minutes ago

PBIF demands revolutionary measures to revive econ ..

20 minutes ago

UEFA chief hopes Champions League will finish by ' ..

4 minutes ago

China Says Palestine's Position on Middle East Set ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.