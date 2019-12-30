Campaign for Hepatitis-free campuses starts at Islamia Uni

A mega screening and vaccination campaign to make Islamia University of Bahawalpur, the first Hepatitis free university of the country began this morning at Baghdad ul Jadeed Campus

As many as 30,000 students, faculty members and employees of the university would be screened, tested and provided vaccination and treatment. This campaign was part of Govt of Punjab Hepatitis Control Program and being executed in the Islamia University of Bahawalpur through District Health Authority Bahawalpur. Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob, Vice Chancellor inaugurated this activity in the presence of Suhaib Ashraf, District Police Officer Bahawalpur, Dr. Ghulam Yasin, Chief Executive, District Health Authority Bahawalpur, Dr.

Aurangzaib, Focal Person Punjab Hepatitis Control Program, faculty members, officers and students who were gathered in large number on this occasion.

The Vice Chancellor said that this activity has been initiated in line with the vision of Honorable Prime Minister of Pakistan to make the country free from diseases including Hepatitis. The Health department of the Punjab on direction of Honorable Chief Minister Punjab has made the large scale arrangements at the University to smoothly facilitate thousands of students and employees. The Vice Chancellor also appraised that a vaccination center would also be setup in the University with the support of District Health Authority Bahawalpur for treatment of Hepatitis patients.