UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Campaign For Hepatitis-free Campuses Starts At Islamia Uni

Umer Jamshaid 55 seconds ago Mon 30th December 2019 | 05:40 PM

Campaign for Hepatitis-free campuses starts at Islamia Uni

A mega screening and vaccination campaign to make Islamia University of Bahawalpur, the first Hepatitis free university of the country began this morning at Baghdad ul Jadeed Campus

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2019 ) :A mega screening and vaccination campaign to make Islamia University of Bahawalpur, the first Hepatitis free university of the country began this morning at Baghdad ul Jadeed Campus.

As many as 30,000 students, faculty members and employees of the university would be screened, tested and provided vaccination and treatment. This campaign was part of Govt of Punjab Hepatitis Control Program and being executed in the Islamia University of Bahawalpur through District Health Authority Bahawalpur. Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob, Vice Chancellor inaugurated this activity in the presence of Suhaib Ashraf, District Police Officer Bahawalpur, Dr. Ghulam Yasin, Chief Executive, District Health Authority Bahawalpur, Dr.

Aurangzaib, Focal Person Punjab Hepatitis Control Program, faculty members, officers and students who were gathered in large number on this occasion.

The Vice Chancellor said that this activity has been initiated in line with the vision of Honorable Prime Minister of Pakistan to make the country free from diseases including Hepatitis. The Health department of the Punjab on direction of Honorable Chief Minister Punjab has made the large scale arrangements at the University to smoothly facilitate thousands of students and employees. The Vice Chancellor also appraised that a vaccination center would also be setup in the University with the support of District Health Authority Bahawalpur for treatment of Hepatitis patients.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Police Chief Minister Punjab Punjab Baghdad Bahawalpur IUB From Government

Recent Stories

Kazakh Air Navigation Services Says Wingtip Vortex ..

10 minutes ago

Six story building crumbles down in old city Karac ..

10 minutes ago

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 3 ..

10 minutes ago

Musk Says SpaceX's First Crew Dragon Will Not Be L ..

10 minutes ago

VIS Credit Rating Company assigns IER to STML

8 minutes ago

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) asks parliam ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.