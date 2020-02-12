UrduPoint.com
Cancer-Bio Conference To Start On Feb 13 At Punjab University

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 10:30 PM

Cancer-Bio Conference to start on Feb 13 at Punjab University

Punjab University Cancer Research Centre will organize a 3-day "Cancer-Bio Conference" from 13th to 15th February, 2020 here

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :Punjab University Cancer Research Centre will organize a 3-day "Cancer-Bio Conference" from 13th to 15th February, 2020 here.

In this regard an inaugural ceremony was held at Al Raazi Hall of the university.

The PU spokesman informed that Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad Akhter, scientists, research scholars and a large number of students will attend the event.

