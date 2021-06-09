UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Candidate Of SSC, HSSC Will Appear Only Elective Subjects: Chairperson PBCC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 03:04 PM

Candidate of SSC, HSSC will appear only elective subjects: Chairperson PBCC

Brushing aside rumours of adding a paper with elective subjects for SSC and HSSC examinations, Chairperson Punjab Boards Committee of Chairmen (PBCC), Dr Kausar Raees, said that these will be conducted after July 10 as per government policy under BISEs

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :Brushing aside rumours of adding a paper with elective subjects for SSC and HSSC examinations, Chairperson Punjab Boards Committee of Chairmen (PBCC), Dr Kausar Raees, said that these will be conducted after July 10 as per government policy under BISEs.

She told APP that for Secondary school Certificate (SSC) exams, candidates will appear in Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Mathematics which are elective subjects for it.

Dr Kausar, who is also Chairperson BISE Sargodha, informed that For Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC), candidates of pre medical group will sit for Physics, Chemistry and Biology while students with pre-Engineering will take exam for Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics.

Rest of the decision will be taken later on, she concluded.

Related Topics

Punjab July HSSC BISE Sargodha Government

Recent Stories

EGC Annuls EU Council Acts on Fund-Freezing Measur ..

11 seconds ago

China's producer prices rise 9% in May, fastest in ..

13 seconds ago

Over 2.7 Million People Vaccinated in Cambodia - R ..

14 seconds ago

Drug racket busted, ten arrested

16 seconds ago

COVID-19 claims 77 lives, infects 1,118 more peopl ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan succeeds in vaccinating landmark ten mill ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.