Candidate of SSC, HSSC will appear only elective subjects: Chairperson PBCC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Brushing aside rumours of adding a paper with elective subjects for SSC and HSSC examinations, Chairperson Punjab Boards Committee of Chairmen (PBCC), Dr Kausar Raees, said that these will be conducted after July 10 as per government policy under BISEs

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :Brushing aside rumours of adding a paper with elective subjects for SSC and HSSC examinations, Chairperson Punjab Boards Committee of Chairmen (PBCC), Dr Kausar Raees, said that these will be conducted after July 10 as per government policy under BISEs.

She told APP that for Secondary school Certificate (SSC) exams, candidates will appear in Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Mathematics which are elective subjects for it.

Dr Kausar, who is also Chairperson BISE Sargodha, informed that For Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC), candidates of pre medical group will sit for Physics, Chemistry and Biology while students with pre-Engineering will take exam for Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics.

Rest of the decision will be taken later on, she concluded.