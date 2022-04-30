Candidates get more than total marks in ETEA Test

In the Educational Testing and Evaluation Agency (ETEA), some of the candidates have surprisingly secured extra marks than the set total, the Education Department informed on Saturday here

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2022 ) :In the Educational Testing and Evaluation Agency (ETEA), some of the candidates have surprisingly secured extra marks than the set total, the education Department informed on Saturday here.

In the provisional merit list some of the females who appeared in SST General Test secured over 300 marks out of the total 200 marks.

It said one of the students has even obtained 306 marks while many have obtained over 200 marks in a total of 200 marks.

It said the Test was conducted through ETEA and the marks were also given by the agency and the Education Department uploaded the marks sheets as received from ETEA. The department has asked the candidates to submit their applications in case of any query or objection saying that a tentative list would be issued after removal of mistakes from the provisional merit list.