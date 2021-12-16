UrduPoint.com

Candlelit Vigil Held For APS Martyrs In BISE

Candlelit vigil held for APS martyrs in BISE

Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) organized a candle light vigil in memory of martyrs of Army Public School (APS) Peshawar as the seventh anniversary of the tragedy was observed here on Thursday

Chairperson BISE Prof Dr Tayyabah Shaheen along with staff lighted the candles at BISE Complex and said that APS massacre was a worst example of barbarism which exposed the nefarious and wicked designs of terrorists. However, Pak Army took right step at right time for weeding out network of the terrorists from Pakistan.

She said that sacrifices of APS martyrs would be remembered forever and the nation would never allow terrorists to highjack Pakistan for their evil interests.

Later, a special prayer was offered for the martyrs.

Secretary BISE Prof Saleem Taqi, Controller Examinations Prof Shehnaz Alvi, Students' Welfare Officer Dr Babar Dogar, PRO Taimoor Lodhi, Sajid Naqvi and others were present on the occasion.

