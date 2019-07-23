Capital schools may serve lunch to students

The government is planning to launch a food programme to provide lunch for children studying at the schools run by the Federal Directorate of Education

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :The government is planning to launch a food programme to provide lunch for children studying at the schools run by the Federal Directorate of Education

The announcement was made by Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood while inaugurating the 'Star School Centre' here on Tuesday. The centre has been set up to enroll the capital's out-of-school children.

He said the prime objective of school feeding programme was to provide optimum care to the students and protect their health, besides fulfilling their educational needs.

Shafqat said his ministry had enrolled over 7,000 out-of-school children during the last three months under a campaign launched to provide educational facilities to every child of the federal capital.

He said the campaign would be replicated in all parts of the country to bring every child to the school. The government was committed to enroll every child in the country, he added.

He said the drive to raise the number of school goers in Islamabad was in full swing and every child attaining the age of education would be enrolled in the city's schools by the end of this year.

The biggest challenge for the capital's schools was to keep the newly enrolled children at the schools, he added.

He expressed his gratitude to the stakeholders who were playing a great role in enrolling out-of-school children.

Shafqat urged all the schools operating across the country, to inform the ministry about their issues, if any, on its official website (www.moent.gov.pk).