UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Capital Schools May Serve Lunch To Students

Sumaira FH 14 seconds ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 07:26 PM

Capital schools may serve lunch to students

The government is planning to launch a food programme to provide lunch for children studying at the schools run by the Federal Directorate of Education

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :The government is planning to launch a food programme to provide lunch for children studying at the schools run by the Federal Directorate of Education.

The announcement was made by Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood while inaugurating the 'Star School Centre' here on Tuesday. The centre has been set up to enroll the capital's out-of-school children.

He said the prime objective of school feeding programme was to provide optimum care to the students and protect their health, besides fulfilling their educational needs.

Shafqat said his ministry had enrolled over 7,000 out-of-school children during the last three months under a campaign launched to provide educational facilities to every child of the federal capital.

He said the campaign would be replicated in all parts of the country to bring every child to the school. The government was committed to enroll every child in the country, he added.

He said the drive to raise the number of school goers in Islamabad was in full swing and every child attaining the age of education would be enrolled in the city's schools by the end of this year.

The biggest challenge for the capital's schools was to keep the newly enrolled children at the schools, he added.

He expressed his gratitude to the stakeholders who were playing a great role in enrolling out-of-school children.

Shafqat urged all the schools operating across the country, to inform the ministry about their issues, if any, on its official website (www.moent.gov.pk).

Related Topics

Islamabad Education All Government

Recent Stories

WWF calls on citizens to support nature conservati ..

23 seconds ago

Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Ab ..

31 minutes ago

Punjab University Institute of Education & Researc ..

8 seconds ago

ANF submits challan against Sanaullah

10 seconds ago

NAB arrests accused in cheating public at large

12 seconds ago

China, Pakistan are partners In progress: National ..

13 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.