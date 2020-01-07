The residents of Islamabad on Tuesday appealed Minister of Education Shafqat Mehmood to extend winter vacations in order to prevent disease outbreak

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 07th January, 2020) The residents of Islamabad on Tuesday appealed Minister of Education Shafqat Mehmood to extend winter vacations in order to prevent disease outbreak.They said that despite the existing cold wave in Islamabad, the Federal Directorate of Education didn't bother to extend vacations, adding that whereas the provinces had extended vacations citing the same reasons.It is to mention here that Punjab and KP governments had made extension in winter vacations following cold wave in the country.

However, the federal education department could not take the decision in this regard and all schools got opened on Monday this week.PIMS sources told this correspondent that the hospital receives between 1,000 to 1,500 patients on daily basis and a majority of the patents are children.Parents said that their children were already affected by flue, fever and other weather related diseases and opening of schools have put them into trouble.

They said lack of facilities in schools and broken windowpanes and doors is an additional risk.Parents have appealed to Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood to announce extension in winter vacations so that children can be save from an additional risk of diseases outbreak.

Many of the parents were viewed that their children were already affected by weather and opening of schools in cold weather has added into their children vulnerability.PIMS spokesperson Waseem Khawaja, talking to this correspondent, said extension in winter vacations is important as our schools lack facilities to keeping students saved from cold.In such situation, there are more chances of children's affect from cold, he said.

He said phenomena, fever, flue are some common diseases that affect children in this weather.Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan said that he would talk to the education minister for extension in the winter vacations.Parents argued that if provincial governments can extend vacations to secure children from illness then why the federal government denied.

They demanded of the government to announce extension in winter vacations.