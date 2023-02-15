Career Counseling seminar held at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University

Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University on Wednesday organised a seminar on career counseling

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University on Wednesday organised a seminar on career counseling.

The seminar was attended by male and female students of different departments of SBB university. Delivering the lecture, Additional Commissioner, SBA Division, Fayyaz Hussain Rahujo said that the students studying at this university needed to choose a career for themselves.

He said that in developed countries of the world, career counseling was done for the youths so that they could correctly choose their profession, but in the third world countries most of the youths opt for the profession with the advice of their parents.

He said that parents mostly wanted to bring their children into their own profession. "It is the era of information technology and it is not necessary that every youth shall become a doctor or engineer. Presently best teachers, bureaucrats, bankers, economists and business minded persons are in demand", he added.

The seminar was also attended by Dr Salman Bashir, Dr Tania Laghari, Aneeqa Memon, Nargis Mari, A J Zardari, Bashir Lanjwani, Kashif Noorani and others.