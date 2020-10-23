CAS pays maiden visit to NUST; addresses students and faculty

Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan NI(M) paid his maiden visit to the National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) here on Friday

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd October, 2020) Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan NI(M) paid his maiden visit to the National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) here on Friday. Upon arrival, the esteemed guest was received by Lt Gen Naweed Zaman, HI(M), (Retd), Rector NUST. Ensuing was a one-on-one meeting between the two, wherein the duo discussed ways to enhance collaboration between Pakistan Air Force (PAF) and NUST vis-à-vis academic programmes, defence related R&D, etc. The Rector apprised the Air Chief that NUST has been undertaking numerous R&D projects in collaboration with PAF.

Later, while addressing students and faculty of NUST at the university’s Jinnah Auditorium, the esteemed guest emphasised the need to invest in technology and indigenise it in order for the country to shun dependency syndrome and become self-reliant. He said that PAF is leveraging its resources to achieve self-sufficiency, which is manifested in the indigenous manufacturing of JF-17 fighter aircraft. He was all-praise for NUST for spearheading scientific and technological advancements, which are imperative for the country’s progress.

He added that NUST’s coveted global standing, high-impact research and focus on technologies speaks highly of its commitment to address national issues through technological intervention.

Appreciating students for studying at Pakistan’s premier university, he urged them to understand the importance of time and pursue their goals with focus, which is the hallmark of a successful life. He maintained that Pakistan is facing enormous challenges, which places huge responsibility on them to study with full devotion, act responsibly in these times of 5th generation/hybrid warfare where misinformation is rampant and, in so doing, play a constructive role in nation building. Following the address, the distinguished guest planted a tree sapling at the campus and subsequently visited N-ovative Health Technologies (NHT), Pakistan’s first facility for indigenous production of cardiac stents and medical implants, which was inaugurated by H.E Prime Minister Imran Khan a week ago.