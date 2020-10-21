UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CDWP Approves Projects Valuing Rs 8.175 Bn To Support Education System Under COVID-19

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 05:35 PM

CDWP approves projects valuing Rs 8.175 bn to support education system under COVID-19

Central Development Working Party (CDWP) on Wednesday approved two mega projects worth of Rs 8.175 billion to support education system under COVID-19 pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :Central Development Working Party (CDWP) on Wednesday approved two mega projects worth of Rs 8.175 billion to support education system under COVID-19 pandemic.

The meeting of the committee was chaired by Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan and was attended by senior officials from Planning Commission and federal ministries/divisions.

Ministry of Federal Education & Professional Training presented two mega projects in CDWP meeting.

The CDWP approved a project titled "Pandemic Response Effectiveness Project (PREP) for COVID-19" worth Rs. 4.87 billion.

The project period of completion would be 24 months and the objective of this project is to prepare and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic in Pakistan to address significant disruptive impact that keep children, teachers and administrators out of school for prolonged period.

The project will focus on supporting schools and parents in distance learning activities, remote learning from Tv/radio broadcast, virtual network and support policy changes and their implementation to increase the capacity of the education system to deal with future emergencies that contribute to school closures.

The meeting also approved another project namely "Response Recovery Resilience in Education Programming during COVID-19 by the Pakistan" worth Rs. 3.3 billion. The completion period of this project would be 20 months which would support short and medium term response and recovery needs under the COVID-9 pandemic, while establishing the technical and institutional capacity to build back a stronger and more resilience education system, with a focus on disadvantaged population in lagging areas in all provinces.

Related Topics

Pakistan Education All From Billion

Recent Stories

PTA Launches Online Portal For Ip Whitelisting And ..

10 minutes ago

‘Conquer your demons’

15 minutes ago

Daraz launches Affiliate Program: Opening doors fo ..

16 minutes ago

NAB is preparing for cancellation Maryam Nawaz's b ..

27 minutes ago

Sheikha Fatima Virtual Humanitarian Campaign begin ..

37 minutes ago

Russell on Scotland bench for Georgia

1 minute ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.