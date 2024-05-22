CDWP Okays Edu Ministry's Plan For Establishing 6 Danish Schools In GB, AJK
Sumaira FH Published May 22, 2024 | 07:39 PM
The Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training will establish six Danish Schools, three each for GB and AJK, for which Planning Commission in its meeting of Central Development Working Party (CDWP) gave go ahead for immediate design and preparation of the project
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) The Ministry of Federal education and Professional Training will establish six Danish Schools, three each for GB and AJK, for which Planning Commission in its meeting of Central Development Working Party (CDWP) gave go ahead for immediate design and preparation of the project.
Official sources said on Wednesday that the Planning Commission had agreed with the Education Ministry's proposal that its federal responsibility was to support such unique educational initiatives for Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).
The Planning Commission has also appreciated the views of the Education Ministry that existing development framework has to cater for national educational emergency issues in GB, AJK and newly merged districts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
The sources further informed that the Education Ministry would be the sponsoring agency with co-ownership with GB and AJK governments.
The site selection of proposed Danish Schools will be done in consultation with those regions, they added.
The sources informed that the Ministry of Education would ensure regional governments presence in its Project Monitoring Unit for effective monitoring. The projects will be handed over to the area governments after completion and its model of governance will be adopted from the existing cadet colleges model.
They said that after completion of the schools, admissions would be open for poor and brilliant students.
"This project will be a centre of excellence in these areas. We will present the detailed design in coming months before the Planning Commission, the sources added.
Recent Stories
Hasan Ali dropped from T20I squad over poor performance
Courts award jail terms to three drug peddlers in separate cases
Joint session on heatwave awareness held
Ayub Teaching Hospital hosts World Fistula Day event
IG Punjab declares CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana best commander
Arab praise as Ireland, Norway, Spain recognise Palestinian state
Under training ASsP of 50th Common visit CPO
New findings illuminate details about SW China ancient capital
Academic Staff of QAU meet Chairman HEC
Admin, PESCO to launch joint operation against power pilferers, defaulters
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi writes letter to CM for appointin ..
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif reviews prison reforms
More Stories From Education
-
Academic Staff of QAU meet Chairman HEC3 minutes ago
-
NUML Convocation; 849 students conferred upon degrees3 minutes ago
-
Around 500 students takes admission in Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU)47 minutes ago
-
BISE Hyderabad announces results of oriental languages examination20 hours ago
-
Sindh edu dept launches school enrollment campaign21 hours ago
-
Board of Intermediate Secondary Education (BISE) postpones Intermediate exams1 day ago
-
Punjab University, AGAHE ink MoU1 day ago
-
HSSC-I exams being held successfully: Chairman BISE2 days ago
-
34 teachers suspended for being absent from duty2 days ago
-
KU extends registration deadline for upcoming convocation2 days ago
-
Education department Shigar taking initiative to enroll 'Out-of-School' children2 days ago
-
Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) announces results of Matric, FA2 days ago