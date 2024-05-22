The Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training will establish six Danish Schools, three each for GB and AJK, for which Planning Commission in its meeting of Central Development Working Party (CDWP) gave go ahead for immediate design and preparation of the project

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) The Ministry of Federal education and Professional Training will establish six Danish Schools, three each for GB and AJK, for which Planning Commission in its meeting of Central Development Working Party (CDWP) gave go ahead for immediate design and preparation of the project.

Official sources said on Wednesday that the Planning Commission had agreed with the Education Ministry's proposal that its federal responsibility was to support such unique educational initiatives for Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

The Planning Commission has also appreciated the views of the Education Ministry that existing development framework has to cater for national educational emergency issues in GB, AJK and newly merged districts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The sources further informed that the Education Ministry would be the sponsoring agency with co-ownership with GB and AJK governments.

The site selection of proposed Danish Schools will be done in consultation with those regions, they added.

The sources informed that the Ministry of Education would ensure regional governments presence in its Project Monitoring Unit for effective monitoring. The projects will be handed over to the area governments after completion and its model of governance will be adopted from the existing cadet colleges model.

They said that after completion of the schools, admissions would be open for poor and brilliant students.

"This project will be a centre of excellence in these areas. We will present the detailed design in coming months before the Planning Commission, the sources added.