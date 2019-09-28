UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CEAD Of Mehran University Of Engineering And Technology Jamshoro Conducts Entry Test

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 28th September 2019 | 06:15 PM

CEAD of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro conducts entry test

The Centre of Excellence in Art and Design (CEAD) of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro Saturday conducted pre-entry test at the centre premises

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2019 ) :The Centre of Excellence in Art and Design (CEAD) of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro Saturday conducted pre-entry test at the centre premises.

According to university spokesman, a total of 500 candidates from Sindh, Punjab, Balochistan, Khyber PakhtunKhwa, FATA and other parts of the country appeared in the test of multiple choices and drawing for admission in departments of Architecture, Fine Arts, Communication Design and Textile Design.

According to policy, 50 percent admissions will be granted to candidates domiciled in Sindh while remaining 50 percent seats of the centre have been reserved for the candidates of other provinces of the country.

The entry test was conducted in peaceful atmosphere with adequate arrangements for which 17 different committees were formed by the university management.

The Vice Chancellor Mehran University Prof. Dr. Muhammad Aslam Uqaili along with the Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam Prof. Dr. Mujeebuddin Sehrai, Pro-Vice Chancellor Mehran University Prof. Dr. Taha Hussain Ali, Dean Prof. Dr. Khan Muhammad Brohi and Director CEAD Prof. Dr. Bhai Khan Shar also visited entry test hall to review the arrangements.

Related Topics

Sindh Balochistan FATA Punjab Agriculture Fine Shar Jamshoro Tando Jam University Of Engineering And Technology Textile From

Recent Stories

Hyderabad Electric Supply Company organised open k ..

3 minutes ago

Govt releases Rs 275.6m for Revenue Division proje ..

3 minutes ago

Anti-Corruption Establishment Sargodha retrieves 4 ..

7 minutes ago

Punjab University Vice Chancellor awarded for huma ..

7 minutes ago

E&T recovered Rs 200mln property tax in Sept so fa ..

7 minutes ago

Gold Rates in Pakistan on Saturday 28 Sep 2019

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.