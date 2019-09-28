CEAD of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro conducts entry test

The Centre of Excellence in Art and Design (CEAD) of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro Saturday conducted pre-entry test at the centre premises

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2019 ) :The Centre of Excellence in Art and Design (CEAD) of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro Saturday conducted pre-entry test at the centre premises.

According to university spokesman, a total of 500 candidates from Sindh, Punjab, Balochistan, Khyber PakhtunKhwa, FATA and other parts of the country appeared in the test of multiple choices and drawing for admission in departments of Architecture, Fine Arts, Communication Design and Textile Design.

According to policy, 50 percent admissions will be granted to candidates domiciled in Sindh while remaining 50 percent seats of the centre have been reserved for the candidates of other provinces of the country.

The entry test was conducted in peaceful atmosphere with adequate arrangements for which 17 different committees were formed by the university management.

The Vice Chancellor Mehran University Prof. Dr. Muhammad Aslam Uqaili along with the Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam Prof. Dr. Mujeebuddin Sehrai, Pro-Vice Chancellor Mehran University Prof. Dr. Taha Hussain Ali, Dean Prof. Dr. Khan Muhammad Brohi and Director CEAD Prof. Dr. Bhai Khan Shar also visited entry test hall to review the arrangements.