Cell Set Up For Redressal Of Grievances On Public Sector's Universities

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 05:19 PM

Cell set up for redressal of grievances on public sector's universities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farmanhas established a Complaint Cell at Governor House, Peshawar for the redressal of peoples' complaints pertaining to public sector's universities in the province.

�According to an official statement issued here, the cell would look into complaints pertaining to harassment, irregularities in financial or recruitment issues in universities of the public sector.�The citizens may forward their complaints on 091-9211200 during office hours or they can send them by post.�The governor has directed the complaint cell for hearing complaints on a daily basis.�It added prompt action would be taken on complaints received through the cell as per directives of the governor.

More Stories From Education

