CEMS organised screening camp, walk & seminar to mark World Diabetes & COPD Day at UVAS

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021) The Center for Emergency & Medical Services (CEMS) of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore in collaboration with Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Punjab observed ‘World Diabetes & Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Day’ here in city campus Lahore.

Various activities arranged including seminar, screening camp and walk to raise awareness among the public regarding prevention and control of non-communicable diseases (NCD).

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad along with Programme Manager (NCD) Dr Faisal Masood chaired the seminar.

Associate Prof Endocrinology from SIMS Dr Amena Moazzam and renowned Pulmonologist Dr Abdul Wahab Gureja were the guest speakers. They delivered their lectures on the topics of diabetes & COPD and Director Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences Dr Tahir Mahmood Khan gave a detailed presentation on diabetic self-care and role of pharmacist while a number of faculty members and students attended seminar.



While addressing the seminar, Prof Dr Nasim said that it is direly needed to create awareness among public about the diabetes & COPD for the betterment of public health.

Prevention is better then the cure, he added. He said that UVAS providing conducive environment of learning for the skills enhancement of students. Dr Faisal Masood said that it is necessary to add awareness topics regarding such diseases in the curriculum of early education of students for their understanding.



Later, Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad along with Dr Faisal Masood led the walk while Principal Students Affairs Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf, Senior Tutor Dr Ali Raza Awan, Dr Irfan Siddique, Mehwish Imtiaz and many faculty members and students participated. The walk started from the Veterinary Academy and culminated in front of Vice-Chancellor office after took a round of City Campus.