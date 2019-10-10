UrduPoint.com
CEMS Organised Seminar On Breast Cancer At UVAS

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 05:57 PM

The Center for Emergency & Medical Services (CEMS) of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore in collaboration with Pink Ribbon Organization andShaukatKhanum Memorial Cancer Hospitalorganised awareness walk andseminar on Breast Cancer with the theme of “Join Us To Know How To Prevent The Leading Cause Of Death Among Woman” here on Thursday in City Campus.

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019) The Center for Emergency & Medical Services (CEMS) of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore in collaboration with Pink Ribbon Organization andShaukatKhanum Memorial Cancer Hospitalorganised awareness walk andseminar on Breast Cancer with the theme of “Join Us To Know How To Prevent The Leading Cause Of Death Among Woman” here on Thursday in City Campus.

Later, UVAS Vice-Chancellor Meritorious Prof DrTalatNaseer Pasha chaired the seminar.In seminar speakers spoke about the introduction, awareness prevention, management diagnosis and treatment of the breast cancer.

Earlier Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof DrMasoodRabbani led the walk while UVAS Senior Tutor Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf, Prof Dr Muhammad Azam and number of students & faculty members were participated.

The objective of the seminar was to create awareness among the general population especially woman who are prone to this virulent disease and also convey information to public regarding diagnostics method & treatment techniques and management of the patient etc.

