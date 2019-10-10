UrduPoint.com
Center For Excellence In Agriculture To Be Set Up At University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Center for Excellence in Agriculture to be set up at University of Agriculture Faisalabad

The Center for Excellence in Agriculture would be set up at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad to address issue of food security and malnutrition

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) -:The Center for Excellence in Agriculture would be set up at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad to address issue of food security and malnutrition.

It was stated by Muhammad Ayub Ch, Chairman, Pakistan Agricultural Research Council while addressing a seminar on slow pace of agricultural biotechnology adaptability: an analysis and way forward.

The seminar was arranged by the Centre of Agricultural Biochemistry and Biotechnology (CABB) and Office of Research Innovation and Commercialization UAF.

He said that the government was allocated record amount of Rs 287 billion for the agriculture sector to take it into mainstream the economy.

He said that special focus was being paid to flourish the sector and to address the problems of the farming community.

The UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ashraf said that many people across the globe had lost their lives due to malnutrition and hunger.

Pakistan Biotechnology Information Center Director Dr Muhammad Iqbal Chaudhry, Dr Abdulla Kausar malik, Dean Faculty of Agriculture Dr Muhammad Aslam Khan, Director CABB Dr Muhammad Sarwar and others also spoke on the occasion.

