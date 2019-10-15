UrduPoint.com
Centre Of Excellence In Art And Design (CEAD) Conducts Interviews For Admissions 2019

Centre of Excellence in Art and Design (CEAD) conducts interviews for admissions 2019

The Centre of Excellence in Art and Design (CEAD) Mehran University of Engineering and Technology (MUET) Jamshoro Tuesday conducted interviews for admissions 2019 in different disciplines of the centre

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :The Centre of Excellence in Art and Design (CEAD) Mehran University of Engineering and Technology (MUET) Jamshoro Tuesday conducted interviews for admissions 2019 in different disciplines of the centre.

According to CEAD spokesman, a total of one hundred candidates from various parts of the Sindh appeared before interview panel comprised of Dean Faculty of Architecture and Civil Engineering MUET Prof. Dr. Khan Muhammad Brohi, Director CEAD Prof. Dr. Bhai Khan Shar, Prof. Atta Bullo, Prof. Aijaz Hussain, Prof. Shoukat Khokhar, HoD Shahid Qayum Memon, Deputy Registrar Muhammad Younis Kangri and admission incharge Zulqarnain Bhutto.

The Director CEAD Prof. Dr. Bhai Khan Shar informed that interviews of remaining 50 candidates and self finance scheme will be conducted tomorrow. The classes of new batch will start from October 28, 2019, he added.

