CEO Australian Centre for International Agricultural Research visited UVAS

LAHORE (Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020) The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Australian Centre for International Agricultural Research (ACIAR) Prof Andrew Campbell paid a visit toUniversity of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahoreon Thursday and held a meeting with Vice-Chancellor Emeritus Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad andDairy-Beef Project team members.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice-Chancellor said that universities should conduct applied research by involving people from industry and farmer community. He also appreciated the working of ACIAR and Dairy-Beef project team. He said university is going to replicate the learning from this project into their upcoming projects and also through their extension department for sustainability.

The meeting participant discussed climate change and livestock production while Prof Andrew Campbell told that he is an expert of extension and leading a national extension program in Australia.