UrduPoint.com

CEO Punjab Rural Support Programme Abid Saeed Visited UVAS

Umer Jamshaid Published May 17, 2022 | 05:09 PM

CEO Punjab Rural Support Programme Abid Saeed visited UVAS

Chief Executive Officer Punjab Rural Support Programme (PRSP) Mr Abid Saeed visited the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore called on Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad here in City Campus

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2022) Chief Executive Officer Punjab Rural Support Programme (PRSP) Mr Abid Saeed visited the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore called on Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad here in City Campus.

Meanwhile a detailed meeting was held in syndicate room with Mr Abid Saeed. Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad and chaired the meeting while Prof Dr Aneela Zameer Durrani, Director Institute of Continue Education & Extension Dr Qurban Hussain, Dr Snaullah Bhatti and other senior faculty members & officers were present.

During meeting Mr Abid Saeed sought suggestion, discussed various areas of collaboration with UVAS. Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad suggested work for the development of UVAS Business Incubation Center, rural woman empowerment, internship of graduate students, livestock farming community profitability in collaboration with PRSP.

He also spoke about the history of UVAS, various degree programme, diploma and short training courses conducting other campuses of UVAS. All the participants of meeting suggested collaborative areas related to youth entrepreneurship, curriculum development for the mobilization of livestock farming community.

Abid Saeed said it is direly needed to work for the awareness of livestock farming community for their profitability and entrepreneurship of students to promote socio economic impact.

Related Topics

Lahore Business Education Punjab University Of Veterinary & Animal Sciences Women All

Recent Stories

UVAS arranged seminar on "Current Challenges and F ..

UVAS arranged seminar on "Current Challenges and Future Prospects of Poultry Bus ..

55 seconds ago
 Deepika’s first appearance at Cannes 2022 stuns ..

Deepika’s first appearance at Cannes 2022 stuns fans

13 minutes ago
 Air University organizes 2nd International Confere ..

Air University organizes 2nd International Conference on Physics

28 minutes ago
 Twitter says committed to the deal at the agreed p ..

Twitter says committed to the deal at the agreed price

39 minutes ago
 NATO Secretary General Will Not Attend EU Defense ..

NATO Secretary General Will Not Attend EU Defense Ministers' Meeting

21 minutes ago
 Russia Withdraws From Council of Baltic Sea States ..

Russia Withdraws From Council of Baltic Sea States - Foreign Ministry

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.