CEO Punjab Rural Support Programme Abid Saeed visited UVAS

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2022) Chief Executive Officer Punjab Rural Support Programme (PRSP) Mr Abid Saeed visited the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore called on Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad here in City Campus.

Meanwhile a detailed meeting was held in syndicate room with Mr Abid Saeed. Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad and chaired the meeting while Prof Dr Aneela Zameer Durrani, Director Institute of Continue Education & Extension Dr Qurban Hussain, Dr Snaullah Bhatti and other senior faculty members & officers were present.

During meeting Mr Abid Saeed sought suggestion, discussed various areas of collaboration with UVAS. Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad suggested work for the development of UVAS Business Incubation Center, rural woman empowerment, internship of graduate students, livestock farming community profitability in collaboration with PRSP.

He also spoke about the history of UVAS, various degree programme, diploma and short training courses conducting other campuses of UVAS. All the participants of meeting suggested collaborative areas related to youth entrepreneurship, curriculum development for the mobilization of livestock farming community.

Abid Saeed said it is direly needed to work for the awareness of livestock farming community for their profitability and entrepreneurship of students to promote socio economic impact.