Ceremony at PU to honour 26 researchers

A ceremony for distribution of certificates and shields among 26 researchers of the Punjab University was held at the Vice Chancellor's committee room, here on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) A ceremony for distribution of certificates and shields among 26 researchers of the Punjab University was held at the Vice Chancellor's committee room, here on Thursday.

These researchers were included among top two per cent scientists of the world by the Stanford University, USA.

PU VC Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood, Director ORIC Prof Dr Shakil Ahmad and researchers were present.

In his address, the VC appreciated the efforts and contribution of the researchers, as well as Director ORIC Prof Dr Shakil Ahmed and his team for organising the event for development of research culture in the varsity.

Later, the VC distributed shields and certificates among the researchers.