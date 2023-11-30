Open Menu

Ceremony At PU To Honour 26 Researchers

Umer Jamshaid Published November 30, 2023 | 06:48 PM

A ceremony for distribution of certificates and shields among 26 researchers of the Punjab University was held at the Vice Chancellor's committee room, here on Thursday

These researchers were included among top two per cent scientists of the world by the Stanford University, USA.

PU VC Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood, Director ORIC Prof Dr Shakil Ahmad and researchers were present.

In his address, the VC appreciated the efforts and contribution of the researchers, as well as Director ORIC Prof Dr Shakil Ahmed and his team for organising the event for development of research culture in the varsity.

Later, the VC distributed shields and certificates among the researchers.

