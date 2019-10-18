Ceremony of Government College University position holders held

(@FahadShabbir)

A ceremony was held on Friday at the Government College University here in honour of nine intermediate positions holders

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :A ceremony was held on Friday at the Government College University here in honour of nine intermediate positions holders.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Hassan Amir Shah said the world had changed and there were many other promising fields for bright student beyond civil service, medical and engineering.

On this occasion, GCU Controller Examination Ms Huma Tariq said besides nine positions, a record number of 594 students of the GCU secured A+ grade while pass per centage was 92.65.

Later, the vice chancellor awarded prizes to position holders of the GCU whereas GCU Registrar Saboor Ahmed Khan, Director Intermediate Syed Tariq Rizwan, parents, teachers and students were also present.