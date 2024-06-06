Certificate distribution ceremony of “Research Awards 2024” held at AIOU

A "Research Awards 2024" distribution ceremony was organised by the Office of Research and Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC) at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) A "Research Awards 2024" distribution ceremony was organised by the Office of Research and Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC) at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU).

Vice Chancellor, AIOU, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood presided over the ceremony which was aimed at distributing certificates for the Research Publication Grants 2023.

A total of 242 applications were received, 233 were shortlisted, and 317 research papers were considered for the award. The awards were received by 49 faculty members from the Faculty of Social Sciences, 48 from the Faculty of Sciences, 32 from the Faculty of Arabic and Islamic Studies, 25 from the Faculty of Education, and 13 from the Services Department.

In addition, 66 students received research grants. Moreover, 300 applicants took part in the "Innovative Ideas Competition 2024", and 10 of them were chosen as finalists.

The top five finalists were awarded prize money.

Prof. Dr Nasir Mahmood, the Vice-Chancellor of AIOU, appreciated ORIC's efforts in promoting research and handed out certificates to the winners.

He added that we will also give "Best Teacher Award" next year for the best performance in the field of education.

Deans, faculty members, and principal officers were also in attendance at the event.

Moreover, an Memorandum of understanding (MoU) signing ceremony was held between AIOU and Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi. Registrar, AIOU, Raja Umer Younis and Deputy Director, PHA Rawalpindi, Waqas Ahmed Abbasi signed the MoU. Dean, Faculty of Social Science and Humanities, Prof Dr. Abdulaziz Sahir presided over the ceremony.

Dr Sahir expressed his happiness that PHA had joined hands with AIOU to enhance the beautification of the university. He also mentioned that Ahmed Hasan Ranjha, the DG of PHA Rawalpindi, acknowledged and appreciated the educational services of Allama Iqbal Open University and facilitated this collaboration.