Certificate Distribution Ceremony Of “Research Awards 2024” Held At AIOU
Faizan Hashmi Published June 06, 2024 | 07:46 PM
A "Research Awards 2024" distribution ceremony was organised by the Office of Research and Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC) at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU)
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) A "Research Awards 2024" distribution ceremony was organised by the Office of Research and Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC) at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU).
Vice Chancellor, AIOU, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood presided over the ceremony which was aimed at distributing certificates for the Research Publication Grants 2023.
A total of 242 applications were received, 233 were shortlisted, and 317 research papers were considered for the award. The awards were received by 49 faculty members from the Faculty of Social Sciences, 48 from the Faculty of Sciences, 32 from the Faculty of Arabic and Islamic Studies, 25 from the Faculty of Education, and 13 from the Services Department.
In addition, 66 students received research grants. Moreover, 300 applicants took part in the "Innovative Ideas Competition 2024", and 10 of them were chosen as finalists.
The top five finalists were awarded prize money.
Prof. Dr Nasir Mahmood, the Vice-Chancellor of AIOU, appreciated ORIC's efforts in promoting research and handed out certificates to the winners.
He added that we will also give "Best Teacher Award" next year for the best performance in the field of education.
Deans, faculty members, and principal officers were also in attendance at the event.
Moreover, an Memorandum of understanding (MoU) signing ceremony was held between AIOU and Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi. Registrar, AIOU, Raja Umer Younis and Deputy Director, PHA Rawalpindi, Waqas Ahmed Abbasi signed the MoU. Dean, Faculty of Social Science and Humanities, Prof Dr. Abdulaziz Sahir presided over the ceremony.
Dr Sahir expressed his happiness that PHA had joined hands with AIOU to enhance the beautification of the university. He also mentioned that Ahmed Hasan Ranjha, the DG of PHA Rawalpindi, acknowledged and appreciated the educational services of Allama Iqbal Open University and facilitated this collaboration.
Recent Stories
Over 837,400 children given anti-polio vaccine
CM Maryam directs to develop Murree on modern lines
Govt allocates subsidies for Transport, Food, and Agriculture in Next Budget
Minister discusses farm, livestock improvements with US Consul General
Pakistan Air Force for disposing of remains of sacrificial animals at specified ..
DC directs to timely complete development projects in Ziarat
PM vows to follow China’s model of success
PM Shehbaz's ongoing visit proves to be milestone in development of Pak-China re ..
PTA conducts raid against illegal issuance of SIMs in DG Khan
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach $ 14.215 billion
ECB starts cutting rates, but warns on inflation
Strengthening country's alternative energy system among govt's priorities: PM
More Stories From Education
-
Sindh to hold donors conference on out of school children issue20 hours ago
-
AIOU to hold KP convocation on June 923 hours ago
-
Cadet Collage Hasan Abdal offers scholarships1 day ago
-
QS World University Rankings declares PU most-improved university in Asia1 day ago
-
Punjab Education Foundation (PEF) disburses monthly dues to 7,000 partner schools1 day ago
-
Invigilators catch 139 students cheating in board exams5 days ago
-
119 copy cases reported in HSC Part-ll exam6 days ago
-
UAJK demands increase in HEC budget6 days ago
-
Short movie contest at Sargodha University6 days ago
-
PU holds seminar on 'Education and Training of Prophet and Modern Institutions'6 days ago
-
AIOU Mirpur to sign MoU with British City Council6 days ago
-
University of Veterinary & Animal Science holds interactive session6 days ago