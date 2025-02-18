CG COMSTECH calls for science-led solutions and global collaboration to combat neglected tropical diseases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Coordinator General of OIC-COMSTECH, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Choudhary, Tuesday highlighted the urgent need for science-led solutions, capacity building, and international collaboration to combat Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) Coordinator General of OIC-COMSTECH, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Choudhary, Tuesday highlighted the urgent need for science-led solutions, capacity building, and international collaboration to combat Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs).

He was delivering a keynote address at the International Health Conference on “Transforming Global Health: Tackling Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs)” at ICESCO Headquarters in Rabat, Morocco.

Addressing a distinguished audience, including the Moroccan Minister of Health, ICESCO’s Director-General, diplomats, and experts from the UK, Pakistan, Brazil, and various OIC member states, Prof. Choudhary expressed gratitude to ICESCO, the Government of Morocco, and global partners for organizing the crucial event.

He underscored that while NTDs continue to impact vulnerable populations, causing immense suffering and economic strain, they remain largely underfunded and overlooked in global health discussions.

According to the COMSTECH, the conference serves as a platform for leading scientists and policymakers to strategize and enhance international responses to these diseases.

Representing COMSTECH, the Ministerial Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation of the OIC, Prof. Choudhary reaffirmed the organization’s commitment to addressing NTDs through scientific research and innovation, capacity building and training, policy advocacy, and investment in local solutions.

He highlighted that since 2022, COMSTECH and the Global Network for Neglected Tropical Diseases, UK, have been conducting webinars, international training workshops, and research collaborations in regions affected by NTDs.

Recent training sessions were held in Kenya (2023) and Ethiopia (2024), and further initiatives are being expanded through this conference.

Prof. Choudhary outlined several key COMSTECH programs aimed at empowering OIC member states through science and technology. He mentioned the establishment of the Consortium of Excellence (CoE), a network of top OIC research institutions, and research fellowships in virology and vaccine development in collaboration with host institutions in Indonesia and Pakistan.

He also spoke about scholarship programs for Palestinian and African students, the COMSTECH Technology Portal and Expert Service to facilitate research collaborations, and training programs for technical personnel in handling sophisticated research and lab equipment.

Additionally, he highlighted health and STI capacity-building programs for LDC countries in Africa, including Burkina Faso, Chad, Gambia, Niger, Senegal, and Uganda, along with eye camps and medical training workshops in Benin, Chad, and Uganda. COMSTECH is also working on capacity building in medicine and Halal product standardization.

Prof. Choudhary emphasized that this conference presents a unique opportunity to foster knowledge exchange and collaboration among experts, policymakers, and researchers.

He called for greater investment in scientific research and local solutions to effectively combat NTDs and improve global health equity.

Expressing deep gratitude to ICESCO and all participating organizations for their collaboration and commitment to addressing NTDs, he urged all stakeholders to work together towards a healthier, more equitable world and looked forward to fruitful discussions over the next three days.