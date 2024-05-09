Chairman BISE visits examination centers to check arrangements

Chairman, Rawalpindi Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE), Muhammad Adnan Khan here on Thursday visited the examination centers of Intermediate Part-I, Annual 2024 and inspected the arrangements

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) Chairman, Rawalpindi Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE), Muhammad Adnan Khan here on Thursday visited the examination centers of Intermediate Part-I, Annual 2024 and inspected the arrangements.

He visited Government Usmania Girls High School, Naz Cinema, Government Associate College for Women Block-B (Center A) and Government Associate College for Women, Block-B, (Center B) and checked the attendance of the examination staff and CCTV cameras.

On the occasion he said that according to the vision of the Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz and adopting the Zero Tolerance Policy issued by the Punjab Government, the BISE, Rawalpindi was conducting the examinations.

No one would be allowed to violate the Standard Operating Procedures and strict disciplinary action would be taken against those found involved in any violation and FIRs would also be lodged against them.

All the district administrations in collaboration with the Board were conducting effective and comprehensive monitoring of the examination centers.

Reports were being taken on a daily basis from the Special Branch.

Controller of Examinations Prof. Sajid Mahmood Farooqui also visited the Intermediate Part-I, examination centers at Punjab College, Quaid Campus Rawalpindi, Government College for Women Muslim Town Rawalpindi, Government

Hashmat Ali College Rawalpindi, Government Girls High school Muslim Town Rawalpindi, Government Girls MCHS, Block-B, Rawalpindi, Govt Shimla Islamia Girls High School Block-B, Rawalpindi, Government College Asghar Mall Center A, B Rawalpindi, Punjab College Sixth Road, Rawalpindi, Government College for Women Block-F, Center A, B, Rawalpindi and Government College For Women Khayaban-i Sir Syed Rawalpindi.

During the visit, he reviewed the arrangements made by the BISE for the examinations.

He also issued instructions to the examination staff and said that the SOPs issued by the board should be ensured.

The Controller said that BISE Rawalpindi was providing the best examination environment to the students. All the examination staff were performing their duties efficiently.