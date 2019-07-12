Chairman Board of Technical Education has taken over the charge

Hidayatullah Principal (BS-19) Government Advance Technical Training Centre has taken over the charge of the post of Chairman Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Board of Technical Education, Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :Hidayatullah Principal (BS-19) Government Advance Technical Training Centre has taken over the charge of the post of Chairman Khyber Pakhtunkhwa board of Technical Education, Peshawar. It was notified by Khyber Board of Technical education Peshawar.