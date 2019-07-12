Chairman Board Of Technical Education Has Taken Over The Charge
Sumaira FH 53 seconds ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 09:53 PM
Hidayatullah Principal (BS-19) Government Advance Technical Training Centre has taken over the charge of the post of Chairman Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Board of Technical Education, Peshawar
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :Hidayatullah Principal (BS-19) Government Advance Technical Training Centre has taken over the charge of the post of Chairman Khyber Pakhtunkhwa board of Technical Education, Peshawar. It was notified by Khyber Board of Technical education Peshawar.