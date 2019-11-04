Chairman DMC West inaugurates Computer Lab in Abdul Haq School Orangi

Chairman DMC West Izharuddin Ahmed Khan performed the inauguration of well-equipped computer lab in Abdul Haq School Orangi Town here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :Chairman DMC West Izharuddin Ahmed Khan performed the inauguration of well-equipped computer lab in Abdul Haq school Orangi Town here on Monday.

On the occasion, he said top priority had been given to the introduction of computer in all secondary schools and for achieving of this purpose efforts would continue, said a statement.

Officials of DMC West, School teachers and students and otheralso present.