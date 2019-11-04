Chairman DMC West Inaugurates Computer Lab In Abdul Haq School Orangi
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 09:17 PM
Chairman DMC West Izharuddin Ahmed Khan performed the inauguration of well-equipped computer lab in Abdul Haq School Orangi Town here on Monday
On the occasion, he said top priority had been given to the introduction of computer in all secondary schools and for achieving of this purpose efforts would continue, said a statement.
Officials of DMC West, School teachers and students and otheralso present.