UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chairman DMC West Inaugurates Computer Lab In Abdul Haq School Orangi

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 09:17 PM

Chairman DMC West inaugurates Computer Lab in Abdul Haq School Orangi

Chairman DMC West Izharuddin Ahmed Khan performed the inauguration of well-equipped computer lab in Abdul Haq School Orangi Town here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :Chairman DMC West Izharuddin Ahmed Khan performed the inauguration of well-equipped computer lab in Abdul Haq school Orangi Town here on Monday.

On the occasion, he said top priority had been given to the introduction of computer in all secondary schools and for achieving of this purpose efforts would continue, said a statement.

Officials of DMC West, School teachers and students and otheralso present.

Related Topics

Orangi All Top

Recent Stories

Sikh Community delegation calls on Deputy Mayor Ka ..

1 minute ago

Lebanon's Al Ahed clinch AFC Cup with win over Nor ..

1 minute ago

Over 40 Migrants Found in Greek Container Truck - ..

1 minute ago

Baseball workshop to help find new talent: Shoaib ..

5 minutes ago

Romanian Parliament Approves Centrist Government

5 minutes ago

Sindh Environment Protection Agency serve notices ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.