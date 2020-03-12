Chairman HEC holds dialogue with heads of public, private universities

Higher Education Commission (HEC) Chairman Dr. Tariq Binouri Thursday held dialogue with heads of all public and private universities of the country to mull over situation arising from epidemic Corona virus and to formulate strategies to continue with academic process despite imminent campuses lock down by the government in the given context

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :Higher education Commission (HEC) Chairman Dr. Tariq Binouri Thursday held dialogue with heads of all public and private universities of the country to mull over situation arising from epidemic Corona virus and to formulate strategies to continue with academic process despite imminent campuses lock down by the government in the given context.

According to spokesman of University of Sindh, the Video conference room at the office of Dean, Faculty of Natural Sciences was the venue where from Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat participated in this moot.

Intensive detailed discussion led to important unanimous decisions i.

e. use of technology as an online teaching-learning option, development of online content, establishment of institutional infrastructure to facilitate this online process and launch of awareness campaigns focusing on personal hygiene, health and prevention measures.

High-profile committees comprising relevant experts were formed to make further headway, the spokesman informed and added that the Vice Chancellor also set up varsity committees under all three heads-technology, content and health- to be headed by Dr. Yasir Arfat Malkani Dr. Altaf Hussain Nizamani and Dr. Arbeela Agha respectively.