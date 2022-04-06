Chairman higher education regulatory authority visits Mahboob Medical Institute

Chairman HERA Fazal Qadir Khattak visited Mahboob Medical Institute, where he inaugurated the sermon class, an Initiative of MMI, arranged regularly every Friday for students to apprise them about the teachings of Holy Quran and Hadiths

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2022 ) :Chairman HERA Fazal Qadir Khattak visited Mahboob Medical Institute, where he inaugurated the sermon class, an Initiative of MMI, arranged regularly every Friday for students to apprise them about the teachings of Holy Quran and Hadiths.

Dr. Mahboob-ur-Rehman while addressing the occasion here appreciated sermon classes for students at MMI.

Chairman appreciated this step and advised the students to implement the teachings of islam in their practical lives as well.

On this occasion, the Director of MMI Dr Altaf Ur Rahman gave a presentation about the achievements of MMI, research work carried out by the Chairman MMI and the faculty.

Inventions of Dr.

Mahboob Ur Rahman including a Polio Chart, stroke rehabilitation devices and CPAP Device in Covid -19 were presented. These are successfully practiced inventions of Dr Mahboob Ur Rahman.

Chairman of Higher education Regulatory Authority appreciated the humanitarian and research activities of the organization and asked the Chairman MMI to enlist those areas where funding and assistance was to be recommended.

The faculty of MMI was also present in the presentation given by Director MMI Dr Altaf Ur Rahman and gave feedback about the further improvements.

Later the Chairman (HERA) was awarded with a shield and a book written by Chairman MMI along with Sajid Inam, Secretary of Chairman (HERA