Chairman PEC Visits UET Peshawar

Chairman Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC), Engr. Muhammad Najeeb Haroon on Wednesday visited the University of Engineering Technology (UET) Peshawar and assured support that the Council would utilize its organizational potential and resources to the best possible use and further strengthen the engineering community

He visited the National Center for Artificial Intelligence (NCAI) where Dr. Gul Muhammad, Project Director NCAI showed projects of NCAI including Safe City project, early warning system for floods and earthquakes and smart metering. During the visit, the Chairman PEC inaugurated the Smart Classroom at Department of Industrial Engineering, UET Peshawar.

The ceremony was also marked with an MoU signing between the Center for Intelligent Systems Network and Research (CISNR), NCAI UET Peshawar and PEC.

Through this MoU, the CISNR and NCAI will offer six month trainings, hands on experience and skills to the fresh engineers as "internees" while PEC will pay Rs. 30,000 to each internee under its 'On Job Training Program'. Dr Tariq Khalil, Manager ORIC UET Peshawar and Engr. Nasir Khalily, Member of Governing Body, PEC signed the documents in presence of senior officials.

Chairman PEC, Engr. M. Najeeb Haroon while addressing the audience said, Pakistan is hit by economic Covid as we had been hit by the pandemic covid, so this calls for Pakistan's engineers who now need to take this challenge as opportunity and start making their products with "Made in Pakistan" brand.

He assured support that PEC would use its organizational potential and resources to the best possible use and further strengthen the engineering community as they were the backbone for overall socio-economic development of Pakistan.

The Vice Chancellor UET Peshawar Prof. Dr. Iftikhar Hussain said, according to the Times Higher Education Impact ranking, UET Peshawar stands first in "Engineering category" in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, fifth in Pakistan while third in "All universities category" in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while it is also ranked between 800-1000 universities in the world.

Nasir Khalil said, PEC allocated Rs. 550 million under its "On Job Training Program" where as many as 1700 trainees are placed in industry while under the Final Year Development Program (FYDPA) while PEC has allocated Rs.100 million where the best final year projects will be funded for entrepreneurship opportunities.

Prof. Dr. Saeed Gul, member Young Engineers Development Program (KP) acknowledged the efforts of YEDC-PEC KP Committee's efforts for facilitating 600 jobs to young engineers in the industry. The chief guest gave away letters of appointment to the members.

Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qaisar Ali, Dean Electrical and Computer Engineering Prof. Dr. Amjid Ali, Dean, Architecture & Allied Sciences, Prof. Dr. Siraj ul Islam, Registrar Dr. Khizar Azam Khan, Treasurer Prof. Dr. Misbah Ullah and other senior faculty members were also present on the occasion.

