Chairman PHEC inaugurates Smart University at UO

RENALAKHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :Chairman Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC), Prof Dr Fazal Ahmad Khalid visited the University of Okara and inaugurated the HEC's Smart University project with aim to provide high speed internet to the students across the 204-acre of the campus.

Speaking at a press conference here, Dr Fazal hailed the efforts of UO Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Zakria Zakar to expand civil and academic infrastructure with limited resources.

Talking about the future of the university, he told that the UO was going to be the leading institution of the entire division and region.

Dr Fazal also appreciated the UO administration for implementing the government's vision of Clean and Green Pakistan in true letter and spirit. Discussing the role of a modern university, he argued, "The universities of the 21st century should work with an egalitarian approach by not only providing degrees to students but also inculcating industry-oriented skills and building characters".

He assured that the PHEC would provide full support to the UO in all areas. "We are empowering the new universities to pull up for the national and international rankings, linkages and visibility".

Dr Zakar thanked the PHEC for supporting the UO administration in all its ventures. He also announced the establishment of a Center for Ecological Sustainability that was meant to work for the preservation and promotion of the flora and fauna of the Lower Bari Doaab canal and its surrounding forest.

The VC also announced the second phase of the UO Community Outreach Program. In this phase, the adult girls from the downtrodden families of the nearby villages would be invited at the campus to be motivated for pursuing higher education.