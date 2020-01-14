Chairman PRCS Abrar-ul-Haq visits NUST; vows to enhance bilateral ties to achieve national objectives

Mr Abrar-ul-Haq, Chairman Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS), paid a visit to National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) on Tuesday

Upon arrival, the guest was greeted by Lt Gen Naweed Zaman, HI (M), (Retd), Rector NUST, followed by a one-on-one meeting between the two. Citing his extensive experience in coping with natural disasters, his philanthropic initiatives, and contributions as the first Human Rights Ambassador to the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the Rector congratulated Mr Abrar-ul-Haq on recently assuming the charge of Chairman PRCS.

He hoped that under his able leadership, the institution would work its way up in achieving the well-defined objectives, which draw upon the 7 fundamental principles of the RCRC Movement, namely Humanity, Impartiality, Neutrality, Independence, Voluntary Service, Unity and Universality.



Later, the guest was given a comprehensive briefing on NUST, highlighting the university’s national and global achievements, including its coveted ranking among World and Asian universities, and its efforts to promote innovation, entrepreneurship, and commercialisation of technologies.

Acknowledging the praiseworthy accomplishments of NUST, the Chairman, inter alia, commended the USR-driven initiatives of the university, such as the UN SDGs-aligned R&D, outreach programmes for the underprivileged students, endowment infrastructure for financially challenged students enrolled at NUST, and a myriad of across-the-board civic engagement and Community Service initiatives, etc.

He expressed his keenness in furthering PRCS’s collaboration with NUST in a range of pre-defined and new areas, for the good of communities at large. Reciprocating on the same wavelength, the Rector assured the Chairman of NUST’s support and cooperation in various initiatives of national significance.