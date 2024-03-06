Chairman RBISE Visits Matric Exam Centers In Chakwal
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 06, 2024 | 08:58 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) Chairman, Rawalpindi board of Intermediate and Secondary education (RBISE) Muhammad Adnan Khan along with Deputy Commissioner, Chakwal Madam Qurat ul Ain on Wednesday visited various centers of Matric first annual examination 2024 in the city and reviewed the facilities provided to the candidates.
The chairman said that all examination centers were comprehensively and effectively being monitored with the support of the district administration.
On the special instructions of District Police Officer, Chakwal, the DSPs of the concerned circles had also made security arrangements for the matric examination centers.
RBISE was trying to ensure transparent examination so that the students could get the reward for their hard work on merit.
The chairman visited the exam centers set up in Government Boys High school Noorpur, Government Boys High School Bochhal Kalan, Govt. Boys Higher Secondary School Jhamra, Government Boys High School Bochhal Khurd, Government Boys Higher Secondary School Bhagwal, Government Girls Higher Secondary School Bhagwal and Government High School Neela.
Controller of Examinations, RBISE, Sajid Mehmood Farooqui also visited various examination centers and inspected arrangements at Government Boys High School Murid, Government Girls High School Murid, Rising College Chakwal, Government Boys High School Jhatta Hatial and Government Girls Higher Secondary School Jhatta Hatial.
During the visit to Jhata Hatial examination center, two students were caught red-handed while using unfair means. A mobile phone was recovered from the possession of one candidate and duplicate material was recovered from other, on which immediate action was taken and UMC was registered against both the candidates.
The Controller on the occasion said that booti mafia would not be tolerated under any circumstances and strict legal action would be taken against them.
