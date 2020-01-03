Chancellor nominates Dr Masood as Bahauddin Zakariya University syndicate member

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, who is also Chancellor of Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU), nominated Dean Faculty of Veterinary Sciences Dr Masood Akhtar as member syndicate for three years tenure

MULTAN,(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, who is also Chancellor of Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU), nominated Dean Faculty of Veterinary Sciences Dr Masood Akhtar as member syndicate for three years tenure.

The Governor/Chancellor, in exercise of powers conferred upon him under section 25(1) (VIII) and 25(2) read with section 11(8) of the Bahauddin Zakariya University Act, 1975, has been pleased to nominate Dr Masood Akhtar, Dean Faculty of Veterinary Sciences, as member syndicate Bahauddin Zakariya University, Multan for a tenure of three years or till expiry of his tenure as Dean, whichever is earlier, said a notification.

It is worth mentioning here that syndicate is the highest governing body with five nominated members while rest of seven are elected.