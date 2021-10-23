UrduPoint.com

Change Lifestyle, Eating Habits To Avoid Diabetes: FJMU VC

Fatima Jinnah Medical University (FJMU) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Amir Zaman Khan has said that people should change their lifestyle and eating habits to stay safe from various diseases including diabetes

He was addressing the participants in the Diabetes Nurses education Workshop, held here on Saturday. Diabetes Specialists Prof Dr Imran Hassan Khan, Dr Qamar Sajjad, Dr Noshin, Dr Saira and Dr Zia-ul-Haq discussed the symptoms, complications of diabetes and insulin injection method for patients. They gave detailed lectures on care and diet of diabetic patients and highlighted important features in this regard.

Speakers said that diabetes disease could be controlled by avoiding fast food and beverages and regular walk.

Prof Imran Hassan and Dr Qamar said that with the advancement of modern medical science, it has become quite clear that nurses play a pivotal role not only in treatment of patients but also in their healing and in improving the routine of wards. The importance of nurses in running hospitals is commendable and invaluable which cannot be overlooked, they added.

The FJMU vice chancellor distributed certificates among the participants. He said that in Ganga Ram Hospital the appointment of Sugar Specialist Prof Dr Imran Hassan Khan was a very welcome step.

