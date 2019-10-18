Cheque distribution ceremony held at Shah Abdul Latif University Khairpur

(@imziishan)

A Cheque Distribution Ceremony of Aisha Memorial Trust Scholarship was held at Vice Chancellor Secretariat, Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) Khairpur on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :A Cheque Distribution Ceremony of Aisha Memorial Trust Scholarship was held at Vice Chancellor Secretariat, Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) Khairpur on Friday.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr. Parveen Shah gave away the cheques among 17 needy and meritorious students of the Institute of business Administration.

The 17 students of the Institute received the cheques of Rs. 6500 each.

Speaking to recipients of cheques,the Vice Chancellor extended her gratitude and special thanks to the donor of the scholarship. She appreciated the efforts of Prof Dr. Minhoon Khan Laghari, Director Institute of Business Administration for his scholarship efforts.

Aqsa Phulpoto, Tehmina Gul, Kazim Raza Mari, Mansha Ram,Ms Latasha, Gul Bahar, Faraz Channa and others received the cheques.