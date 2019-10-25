Chief Minister chairs Punjab Daansih Schools meeting

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar presided over a meeting of Punjab Daanish Schools and Centres of Excellence Authority at his office, here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) : Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar presided over a meeting of Punjab Daanish Schools and Centres of Excellence Authority at his office, here on Friday.

The meeting decided to include ethics and civics as subjects in the syllabus of Daanish schools along with the decision to morally educate students through life skills learning in partnership with The Aga Khan University.

On the directions of the chief minister, students would be taught Nazra Quran and annual sports festival would also be held.

The meeting gave in-principle approval to matters pertaining to rationalisation of staff and recruitment of teachers for Daanish schools.

The CM also approved giving new contracts to the employees on completion of their tenure and authorised introducing same uniform in all schools.

The chief minister approved payment of pending dues to the the employees of Daanish schools.

The proposal of increasing student quota from backward areas in Daanish schools was also reviewed and a briefing was given about performance and other matters relating to Daanish schools.

Provincial Minister for Schools Murad Raas, Vice Chairperson Sumera Ahmad MPA, chief secretary, administrative secretaries, CEO Punjab Daanish Schools Authority and others attended the meeting.