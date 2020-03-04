UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Of The Naval Staff Chairs Bahria University Board Of Governors Meeting And Inaugurated New Academic Facilities

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 07:32 PM

Chief of the Naval Staff Chairs Bahria University Board of Governors meeting and inaugurated New Academic Facilities

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral ZafarMahmoodAbbasi chaired 42nd meeting of Board of Governors of Bahria University at Islamabad

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020) Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral ZafarMahmoodAbbasi chaired 42nd meeting of Board of Governors of Bahria University at Islamabad. A detailed briefing was given to the Board on progress of various ongoing projects, with special reference to growth and diversification in academic disciplines, infrastructure enhancement, budget and new initiatives of academic & nonacademic areas.

Chief of the Naval Staff being the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman Board of Governors appreciated efforts for focusing on students grooming through academic teachings and its core values of integrity, creativity and excellence.
Prior start of the Board meeting, Admiral Abbasi also inaugurated various new academic facilities at BU Islamabad Campus including an Academic Block, Bahria Innovation Centre and Chinese Language Lab.

He appreciated the academic benchmarks being raised in the university aligned with its strategic vision and mission.

Innovation Center at Bahria University aims to provide inclusive support and facilities to all its components for a state-of-the-art Center to foster networking for its startups, SME’s and Commercial Research, including Maker space, Startup Factory, Accelerators & Industrial offices, Research Centers and Training & Capacity Building Space.

Varsity has also established Chinese Language Lab with Chinese instructors for understanding the language through cultural knowledge. Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan H.E. Yao Jing was also present during the inaugural session.

The ambassador lauded the efforts of BahriaUniversity for providing versatile academic opportunities to the students.
BoG Meeting was attended by Board Members including senior Naval Officers, Secretary Ministry of Science & Technology, Financial Adviser Planning Ministry of Finance, Rector BU and relevant top management of Bahria University.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Technology China Budget Progress All Top

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia suspends Umrah pilgrimage for citizen ..

49 minutes ago

Big multinationals dominating democratic govts in ..

2 minutes ago

2405 cases of power pilferages detected in Feb

2 minutes ago

SMEDA convenes 3rd meeting of ECDF

2 minutes ago

Lavrov Tells Zarif Russia Ready to Assist Iran on ..

2 minutes ago

Lavrov, Zarif Discuss Syrian Crisis Settlement, JC ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.