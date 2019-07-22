Chief Secretary forms committees to run Quaid-e-Azam Library affairs

The 42nd meeting of Board of Governors of Quaid-e-Azam Library (QAL), presided over by Chief Secretary (CS) Punjab Yousaf Naseem Khokhar on Monday, formed three committees to run affairs of the library

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :The 42nd meeting of Board of Governors of Quaid-e-Azam Library (QAL), presided over by Chief Secretary (CS) Punjab Yousaf Naseem Khokhar on Monday, formed three committees to run affairs of the library.

Six-member Executive Committee, three-member Promotion Committee, and six-member Books' Selection Committee would prepare recommendations for administrative and financial matters of the library, its expansion and upgradation, digitization, selection and purchase of books, promotions and recruitment of staff.

Addressing the meeting, the Chief Secretary said that full guidance should be provided to students, who use this library for preparation of CSS exam.

He directed the PITB Chairman to start work on digitization on priority so that maximum people could be given access to books. He stated that a survey should be conducted before purchase of new books, keeping in view the requirements of library members especially students.

The CS remarked that Quaid-e-Azam Library has a historical status and there is a need to highlight its importance. He also issued instructions regarding the establishment of a separate section for research scholars.

Yousaf Khokhar also visited different sections of the library and inquired people about the quality of services being provided to them.

On students' complaints, he ordered that number of newspapers and magazines be increased in the newspaper section, besides the purchase of new editions of books.

The meeting was attended by Asghar Nadeem Syed, Amjad islam Amjad, secretaries of higher education, archives, regulation departments, other board members and officers concerned.