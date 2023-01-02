Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan terms School Meals Programme to enhance enrollment in schools

(@FahadShabbir)

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan Muhiudeen Wani on Monday said that school Meals Programme in collaboration with Allah Walay Trust was a revolutionary step in enhancing enrollment in schools in the province.

In a statement, he said data shows that overall enrollment in mere three months in 36 Primary schools has increased by 12.1 percent.

He said that when we commenced this programme, about 17.7 percent children screened underweight and after this programme, these children have been provided nutritious meal on daily basis in the premises oftheir schools.

He hoped that this programme yielding positive results in enhancing enrollment on schools of GB.