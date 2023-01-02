UrduPoint.com

Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan Terms School Meals Programme To Enhance Enrollment In Schools

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 02, 2023 | 07:20 PM

Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan terms School Meals Programme to enhance enrollment in schools

Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan Muhiudeen Wani on Monday said that School Meals Programme in collaboration with Allah Walay Trust was a revolutionary step in enhancing enrollment in schools in the province

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan Muhiudeen Wani on Monday said that school Meals Programme in collaboration with Allah Walay Trust was a revolutionary step in enhancing enrollment in schools in the province.

In a statement, he said data shows that overall enrollment in mere three months in 36 Primary schools has increased by 12.1 percent.

He said that when we commenced this programme, about 17.7 percent children screened underweight and after this programme, these children have been provided nutritious meal on daily basis in the premises oftheir schools.

He hoped that this programme yielding positive results in enhancing enrollment on schools of GB.

Related Topics

Gilgit Baltistan

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler orders establishment of 3 equestrian ..

Sharjah Ruler orders establishment of 3 equestrian clubs

5 minutes ago
 Dedicated Security Unit for Bus Rapid Transit (BRT ..

Dedicated Security Unit for Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) under consideration

15 minutes ago
 Poor hydration may be linked to early aging, chron ..

Poor hydration may be linked to early aging, chronic disease, a 25-year study fi ..

15 minutes ago
 Court seeks record from ACE on MNA bail plea in la ..

Court seeks record from ACE on MNA bail plea in land grabbing case

15 minutes ago
 Agriculture Department explains procedure to claim ..

Agriculture Department explains procedure to claim subsidy on sunflower cultivat ..

15 minutes ago
 Final round of Inter-Constituency Games on Tuesday ..

Final round of Inter-Constituency Games on Tuesday

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.