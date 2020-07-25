Child asks Education Minister: When will the schools be open?

(@fidahassanain)

In a very artistic way, the child shares the tale of his present situation at home due to Coronavirus and asks the government to tell the children when they are going to open the schools.

In a video message, the child in a charming way raised the question of school opening. He also promised to follow all Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) if the schools are opened.

“We remember those days when we used to go to schools and used to get pocket money and now we are getting bored at home,” the child spoke the things of his heart in a poetic way.

“When we dial number of any cousin at home we are made to listen in the bell that Coronavirus ki waba khatarnak hey (Coronavirus pandemic is very dangerous,” the child expressed the ordeal he was going through like other children these days.

Federal Minister for education Shafqat Mahmood had said earlier that they would open the schools after September 15.