At Sharjah Children's Reading Festival 2023

Young artists capture the beauty of beach waves through art in a painting workshop at the 12-day festival concluding on May 14

Sharjah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2023 ) The sea and its natural beauty had always captivated the hearts and minds of children and of people from all walks of life. The on-going Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival (SCRF) offered children an opportunity to unleash their artistic talents in a sea-themed ‘Beach Waves Painting’ workshop hosted recently at the 12-day festival.

A team of professional artists introduced attendees to the fundamentals of painting and taught them how to capture the essence of the beach waves and its serene natural surroundings on canvas.

The young artists learned how to mix colours, use different types of brushes, and picked up key techniques used for painting to canvas, as the workshop leaders guided them through the process of capturing the essence of the ocean on canvas by creating the illusion of movement and depth of waves with their paintbrush.

Throughout the art class, the leading artists provide practical feedback and support to the participants. The children were also encouraged to ask questions and to seek guidance whenever they needed it, creating a supportive learning environment in which the participants socialised, interacted, and learned from each other.