Children Ride The Waves Of Creativity In A Painting Workshop

At Sharjah Children's Reading Festival 2023

Ijaz Ahmad Published May 11, 2023 | 07:00 PM

Sharjah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2023 ) The sea and its natural beauty had always captivated the hearts and minds of children and of people from all walks of life. The on-going Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival (SCRF) offered children an opportunity to unleash their artistic talents in a sea-themed ‘Beach Waves Painting’ workshop hosted recently at the 12-day festival.
A team of professional artists introduced attendees to the fundamentals of painting and taught them how to capture the essence of the beach waves and its serene natural surroundings on canvas.
The young artists learned how to mix colours, use different types of brushes, and picked up key techniques used for painting to canvas, as the workshop leaders guided them through the process of capturing the essence of the ocean on canvas by creating the illusion of movement and depth of waves with their paintbrush.

Throughout the art class, the leading artists provide practical feedback and support to the participants. The children were also encouraged to ask questions and to seek guidance whenever they needed it, creating a supportive learning environment in which the participants socialised, interacted, and learned from each other.
The 14th annual edition of the region’s largest festival designed to spark young imaginations and unleash their creativity is hosting more than 900 workshops, events and discussions in a diversity of fields to capture a diversity of interests until May 14 in Expo Centre Sharjah.

