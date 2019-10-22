China Culture Center, NUST Organize A Lecture On "Artistic Interaction"

China Cultural Center in Pakistan in collaboration with Chinese Studies Center NUST organized a lecture on "Artistic Interaction between China and Central Asia Jades from 15th to 18th Century" at National University of Science and Technology (NUST) on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ):China Cultural Center in Pakistan in collaboration with Chinese Studies Center NUST organized a lecture on "Artistic Interaction between China and Central Asia Jades from 15th to 18th Century" at National University of Science and Technology (NUST) on Tuesday.

Ambassador (Retired) Syed Hassan Javid, Director of Chinese Studies Center in NUST University Islamabad and Dr. Ashfaq Hassan Khan, Principal of School of Social Sciences & Humanities NUST University, You Baoming, Director Programmes of China Cultural Center, Zamir Awan along with students of NUST, attended the event.� Ms. Xu Xiaodong, Associate Professor, Department of Arts Chinese University of Hong Kong, especially came from China on the request of China Cultural Center in Pakistan to deliver a lecture on "Artistic Interaction between China and the Central Asia Jades from 15th to 18th Century".� The lecture was based on early jade was used as an ornament or sacrificial utensils. The earliest Chinese carved-jade object appeared in the Hemudu culture in the early Neolithic period (about 3500�2000 BCE).

The empire was founded by Timur of Turco-Mongol lineage, who established the empire between 1370 and his death in 1405.The earliest piece made during the Timurid Empire is the dark green jade tombstone that Emperor Ulugh Beg (reigned 1447-1449) commissioned in honour of his grandfather Timur and which still lies on top of the crypt under Timur's mausoleum in Samarkand.

This block of green jades was one of the spoils of war for Ulugh Beg, when he defeated the Ili Mongols in 1424-1425.With the successive fall of the Timurid capitals of Samarkand the Herat in early 16th century, the Ottoman Empire gradually became the major centre of jade carving.

At the same time, Timur's decent, Babur (reigned 1526-1530), headed south to India and established the Mughal Empire, where the art of jade carving subsequently developed under his rule. The preference for green and dark green jades is also a characteristic of Turkish Ottoman Empire and the Persian Safavid Empire between the 15th and 16th centuries. Early Ottoman jades are similar in shape to Timurid pieces.

The carving of Mughal jade wares reached its zenith in the first half of the 17th century during the reign of Emperor Jahangir (reigned 1605-1627) and Shah Jahan (reigned 1628-1658). Jade wares from this period, particularly those made during the reign of Sha Jahan, are not only made from exquisite materials but also carved with supreme dexterity.

These jade carvings by far surpass those of the Ming dynasty and are as good as, if not better than, jade wares from the peak of Qianlong's reign.

Dark green jade cup, BM, inscription of Jahanger (1618-19 Dark green jade cup with dragon handle, 15th century."On Khotan Jade Candle Holder", composedin the 40th year of Qianlong's reign (1775): "The form comes from India, but thejade comes from Yulong in Xinjiang. A dish is used to collect oils, and two upright stands support the candles. Gold flames dance on the candles, and the light sets off the lustre of the jade. Wherever the people come from, they will all feel the brilliance of the emperor. The lunar January of the yiwei year of Qianlong's White Jade Candlestick reign [1775]."