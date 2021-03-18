UrduPoint.com
China Issues Guide For Compulsory Education Evaluation

Thu 18th March 2021

Chinese authorities have issued a document on the guide for the evaluation of the quality of the country's compulsory education in a bid to promote students' well-rounded development, an education official announced Thursday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :Chinese authorities have issued a document on the guide for the evaluation of the quality of the country's compulsory education in a bid to promote students' well-rounded development, an education official announced Thursday.

The document, jointly issued by the Ministry of Education (MOE) and five other Party and governmental authorities, aims to get rid of the obsession with scores, enrollment rates, academic diplomas, papers and titles in the education sector, according to Lyu Yugang, head of the MOE's basic education department, at a press conference.

According to the document, the evaluation efforts will include those regarding the local education environment, the quality of education at schools and the quality of students' development.

