China Issues Regulation On Student Entrepreneurship And Innovation

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 06:12 PM

China issues regulation on student entrepreneurship and innovation

The Ministry of Education on Wednesday issued a regulation on undergraduate student entrepreneurship and innovation to promote college education reform

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :The Ministry of Education on Wednesday issued a regulation on undergraduate student entrepreneurship and innovation to promote college education reform.

The regulation illustrated the responsibilities of related departments and the project process according to the national innovative project launched in 2007, the ministry said in a statement.

The national innovative project, focusing on talent training system reform, stipulated in detail the course content, curriculum system and concrete practice.

Under new imposed regulations, the project would emphasize project management which is divided into three types including entrepreneurship, innovation training and practice programs. The regulation also clarifies the standards of research subject selection, project direction, faculty advisors, group members and project funding.

