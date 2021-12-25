China-Pakistan closely cooperating in marine environmental data sharing

China and Pakistan are closely cooperating in marine information research and marine environmental data sharing, revealed by the recently held 3rd China-Pakistan Marine Information Workshop by China's Harbin Engineering University and COMSATS University Islamabad

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2021 ) :China and Pakistan are closely cooperating in marine information research and marine environmental data sharing, revealed by the recently held 3rd China-Pakistan Marine Information Workshop by China's Harbin Engineering University and COMSATS University Islamabad.

As a comprehensive and interdisciplinary field, ocean information involves multiple areas including electronics, information, communication, computer science, network, artificial intelligence, etc.

Due to the complexity and diversity, it is urgent to explore new mechanisms, theories and methods for acquiring and processing information, and achieve the effective the blending of different types of information, China Economic Net (CEN) reported.

Over the past few years, Harbin Engineering University has integrated its scientific research resources with those from Pakistani research institutes, including the establishment of China-Pakistan joint laboratories to develop cooperation in-depth.

Furthermore, increasingly more communication and exchanges of scholars, students and teaching staff between Harbin Engineering University and Pakistani research institutes in marine science are taking place.

After graduation, Pakistani students return to their motherland to pursue their career in industries related to underwater information technology, thus further deepening the cooperation between the two countries.

"In the future, we will promote basic theoretical research and cutting-edge technology cooperation in marine information-related areas and marine environmental data sharing between China and Pakistan," said Prof. Qiao Gang, Dean of the College of Underwater Acoustic Engineering, Harbin Engineering University.

"We will advance ocean information through its integration with acoustic, optical, electrical, and magnetic technologies, making the vast ocean safe and controllable, which is an inevitable trend of ocean information technology's development in the future.

"We sincerely hope China and Pakistan could carry out more extensive cooperation in marine information technology in the days to come," Yin Jingwei, Vice President of Harbin Engineering University remarked.