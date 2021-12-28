UrduPoint.com

China Sees Over 9 Mln Fresh College Graduates In 2021

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 04:18 PM

China sees over 9 mln fresh college graduates in 2021

The number of fresh college graduates in China this year hit 9.09 million, the Ministry of

BEIJING, Dec. 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) APP):The number of fresh college graduates in China this year hit 9.09 million, the Ministry of education said at a press conference on Tuesday.

The number increased by 350,000 on a year-on-year basis, according to the ministry.

The overall employment landscape has remained stable this year as a result of concerted efforts from all parties, the ministry added.

Related Topics

Education China All From Million Employment

