China Sees Rise In Higher Vocational Institutions: Report

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 02:33 PM

China has added nearly 100 vocational colleges between 2015 and 2019, including 15 that offer bachelor degrees in relevant majors, China Education Daily reported Tuesday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :-- China has added nearly 100 vocational colleges between 2015 and 2019, including 15 that offer bachelor degrees in relevant majors, China Education Daily reported Tuesday.

Compared with the number in 2015, students in such vocational colleges had increased by over 2.32 million, the newspaper said, citing an annual report on China's vocational education in 2020.

The report was compiled by a team led by the National Institute of Education Sciences, entrusted by the country's Ministry of Education.

Quality vocational courses at the national level had reached 2,978 in 2019, up 37.87 percent from 2016, while such provincial-level courses came in at 15,080, climbing 25.5 percent during the same period, according to the report.

The recent years have also witnessed a significant improvement of facilities at the country's vocational institutions, both in terms of totality and the per-student dimension, said the newspaper, noting a strong momentum in the resources input, financial support and faculty build-up.

