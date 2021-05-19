UrduPoint.com
China To Launch 6th Vocational Education Week

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :China will hold its sixth vocational education week from May 22 to 28, the Ministry of Education (MOE) said on Wednesday.

During this year's event, 10 departments including the MOE will take the lead in organizing various types of activities promoting vocational education across the country.

Online activities using big data, cloud computing, artificial intelligence and other technologies will be held for students, their parents and community residents, according to the ministry.

Offline activities will also be held in accordance with local epidemic prevention requirements, providing services including epidemic knowledge sharing, environmental protection and home appliance maintenance, to local people.

Vocational schools and enterprises are encouraged to send students and employees to rural areas to provide skill services.

In 2015, the State Council approved setting the second week of May every year as the vocational education week.

